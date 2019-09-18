Park County deputies Dan Walker and Andy Varian have been promoted to sergeant.
Varian replaces retired Sgt. Chad McKinney in the Cody district and Walker replaces Sgt. Mark Hartman in the Powell district. Hartman has already assumed command of the patrol division as a lieutenant.
“First line supervision is an essential ingredient to the success of any law enforcement organization,” Sheriff Scott Steward said. “I have the utmost confidence that these two officers will not only ensure quality service from their respective divisions, but that they will be able to motivate and lead the deputies under their command with pride and professionalism while commanding their respect.”
Varian joined the Park County Sheriff’s Office in October 2011 as a detention deputy. He was transferred to patrol in May 2013. He is from California where he worked part-time with the Ripon Police Department working with their traffic safety section assisting with traffic safety grants, traffic studies and other administrative tasks.
He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Phoenix. Varian lives in Cody with his wife and three children.
Walker joined the Park County Sheriff’s Office in June 2017 after serving 15 years with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. He also spent several years as a sworn law enforcement officer in the state of Oklahoma, including three years with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, two years with the Kiowa Police Department and three years with the Major County Sheriff’s Office.
He has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Northwest Oklahoma State University. He currently resides in Powell with his wife and four children.
