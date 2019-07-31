Applications for nonguided snowmobile trips in Yellowstone National Park next winter are now open.
Travelers for the 2019-20 winter season who would like to visit the Park without using a commercial guide may apply Aug. 1-31.
The program allows for one-to-five snowmobiles daily entering through each of four Park gates open during the winter.
Permits are awarded by lottery. Application forms can be found at recreation.gov and individuals will be notified by mid-September if they have been successful.
If not all permits are awarded, or some are cancelled, those permits will be made available Oct. 1. Those are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
Snowmobile trips are limited to three days. Permits cost $40. Application fees are $6.
Requirements for a guide on a private journey include being at least 18 on the first day of a scheduled trip, owning a driver’s license and completing a free online Yellowstone Snowmobile Education Certification program.
