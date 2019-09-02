Update: Shoshone National Forest reports fire has grown to 2,000 acres due to erratic winds. A number of trails around Fishhawk Creek have been closed for safety concerns.
A 500-acre fire is burning in the Shoshone Forest near the North Fork roughly 1 mile east of Howell Mountain and 6 miles south of U.S. 14-16-20 in the Fishhawk drainage, the Park County Sheriff's Office announced. National forest personnel are aware of the fire and are actively working it.
Smoke can be seen on the North and South fork, and in Cody.
