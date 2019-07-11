Former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis is in the running for U.S. Senate, she announced Thursday.
U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi previously announced he would not seek reelection in 2020 when his term ends.
Lummis pledged to stand ‘shoulder-to-shoulder’ with President Donald Trump to enact a conservative agenda that she said will benefit Wyoming families, Wyoming businesses and Wyoming communities.
“In both Washington and Cheyenne, I fought to protect the values and freedoms of Wyoming individuals and families, and I can’t in good conscience watch from the sidelines as our way of life is threatened by liberal ideologues in DC,” Lummis said. “A new crop of socialist lawmakers are waging war on our freedoms. And radical environmental groups continue to thwart commonsense energy solutions.”
During her eight years in Congress, Lummis championed Wyoming’s mineral and energy resources and was a founding member of the Freedom Caucus and garnered an A-plus rating from the NRA and a 100 percent voting record with Right to Life.
“Washington simply can’t seem to keep its nose out of Wyoming’s business," she said. "The heartbreaking layoffs in Campbell County are an example of this. People back here in Wyoming are continuing to be devastated by Obama-era policies aimed at regulating our natural resources out of existence. Wyoming’s next Senator need to be a voice for the voiceless – especially Wyoming’s energy families.”
Prior to serving in Congress, Lummis spent eight years as Wyoming State Treasurer and 14 years as a member of the Wyoming State House and Senate. She also worked as general counsel to Gov. Jim Geringer and Director of the Office of State Lands and Investments, as well as a law clerk at the Wyoming Supreme Court.
“I’m ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump to ensure conservative voices are heard loud and clear and to deliver real results for Wyoming people,” Lummis said. “That means building the wall on our southern border and fixing our broken immigration system. It means upholding the Constitution and defending religious liberties and the Second Amendment. And it means stopping the socialist agenda and the ‘Green New Deal’ which would destroy Wyoming’s energy economy.”
Since leaving Congress she has worked with her brother and sister on the family's Laramie County ranch and businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.