When built, the Cody School District’s transportation facility at 3825 Sheridan will set the standard for future commercial buildings in the area.
That’s one point some City of Cody Planning and Zoning Board members emphasized when considering the project’s architecture and landscape plans.
The school’s future $3.4-3.7 million transportation facility near the FFA barn will go on nearly 10 acres of open land zoned for general business use.
With no commercial buildings in the immediate area for architectural comparison, the school’s bus barn, transportation office and maintenance shop are destined as the benchmark to which future developers and planning boards will consider when judging compatibility.
“It appears it can no longer be a little hidden corner of the city,” Todd Stowell, city planner, said during a recent site review, referencing the mostly vacant property along East Sheridan and Beacon Hill Road.
Considering the facility could be there for 80 years or so, Stowell promoted the importance of an aethestically pleasing appearance.
Plain Jane?
P&Z board members look at surrounding structures for architectural compatibility and assess landscaping plans. If they feel deficiencies exist, they make recommendations.
Building permits are not issued until the majority of a seven-member P&Z board approve commercial site plans.
Details of the school project were addressed over two meetings.
Describing the initial design as “entirely functional,” Stowell stressed the need for enhancements due to the property’s visibility.
“It doesn’t look like they spent much time on finding ways to enhance the building,” he said, addressing P&Z members.
Stowell recommended using different colors for siding as a less expensive way to attain architectural variety.
Representing the school, Kane Morris of Point Architect disagreed. Using one color saves money, he said.
“Because adding different material to vary the metal colors is an added cost, we are not recommending (that),” he said.
Kane said overhead and entry doors lighter in color than the rest of the building achieve the two-tone affect.
Budget driven
Terry Gardenhire, school facility director, explained how financial constraints affect design extras.
“It’s purely driven by budget,” he said.
Recently subdivided and sold school land is a significant funding component for the transportation facility project. The trustee’s preference for a live auction, however, resulted in lower proceeds than hoped.
Much now depends on construction bid amounts. Construction bids are due Tuesday. The school board is expected to award construction bids on Feb. 18.
Lower project bids could mean there’s enough leftover money for extra bus bays, pavement and an additional handicap parking space plus other architectural and landscape features.
“We’re trying to make things look special, said Morris, adding the design already surpasses a normal steel building.
Rock covers the outside walls of a gabled, set-back office entrance. Dimension is provided by windows and large overhead doors inset into thick building walls, he said.
“They add architectural detail you will not see in the city of Cody,” he said.
P&Z board member Richard Jones said everyone has budget concerns.
“With a big building like that, with a lot of square footage, it’s important that it looks nice,” he said.
He urged the school to make greater effort in attaining a look beyond the many standard metal buildings in town.
“As the area develops, it’s important,” he said. “And it’s also important for precedence setting.”
P&Z member Erynne Selk was satisfied with the plan as first presented.
“Ya, it’s a bus barn,” she said. “But it appears to be a nice bus barn.”
Stan Wolz, attending the last meeting of his now expired P&Z term, offered a different point of view.
“As a taxpayer, I appreciate the no frills,” he said. “If someone wants to build a house, they will see there’s a bus barn there first, and then they can decide if they want to build a house.”
Code vs. cost
City council president Landon Greer addressed the P&Z board to express concern, mainly about architectural requirements.
“I don’t think it’s your job to (determine) what’s pretty and what’s not pretty,” he said. “It meets ordinance.”
Greer went on to say an enhancement such as a gabled entryway adds cost and is not required.
“If you want strict requirements and added costs, work with the council to change the ordinance,” he said. “This project is a good project and meets the code. I urge you to think about that when you vote.”
Saying he’s not a fan of regulations, Jones said the purpose of the P&Z board goes beyond simply verifying code.
“We can have a fire marshal do that,” he said.
The matter was tabled, and when at the second meeting Gardenhire and Morris provided color renditions and more detail landscape plans that addressed areas of concern, P&Z members approved the transportation facility by unanimous vote.
Landscaping
Developers of commercial property must submit landscape plans for approval, and maintain landscaping as submitted.
“We think there needs to be more landscaping,” Stowell said during the initial review.
He said often landscaping can add balance to plain architecture.
“A little landscaping can go a long way,” he said.
One concern was the visually bland 240-foot blank wall on the backside of the bus barn. Stowell suggested spacing trees along that stretch.
A detailed landscape plan submitted Jan. 14 alleviated city officials’ concerns. It shows 2-3 landscaped islands along the back of the building with shrubs or trees.
Stowell encouraged choosing trees over bushes.
“We want something high enough so it actually breaks up the wall,” he said.
Minimal xeriscaping with high desert plants will go in front of the office building, which sits between the bus barn and mechanic shop.
The property will have some manicured grass areas plus fir and aspen trees. Considering the airport vicinity, the trees selected have a mature height limit of 30-60 feet. A condition for approval says the school must work with the city to ensure trees are planted outside utility easements, and those planted near entrances don’t block drivers’ views of oncoming traffic.
Stowell said because school staff will install the landscaping rather than a contractor, the school won’t have to finish landscaping before occupancy. A fall of 2021 deadline was set.
The school district intends to build a 6-foot-tall privacy fence and will leave a strip of native grass along the property line to buffer residential areas to the west from commercial activity.
“That is the level staff was expecting to see,” Stowell said.
Some additional areas of alfalfa and grass will remain.
