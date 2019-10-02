With more than 900 people in attendance to bid on the works of 106 artists over multiple events, the Buffalo Bill Art Show again generated more than $1 million in art sales.
The 38th annual event included multiple auctions Sept. 27-28 and the art sold for a combined $1.023 million.
Last year more than $1.28 million worth of art was sold and two years ago $1.05 million was auctioned off.
The highest-selling piece at Friday’s live auction was Ron Kingswood’s work “Feast Day,” which sold for $27,500.
The Spirit of the Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale Winner, Whitney Halls’s piece “White Feather” netted the second largest sum at $22,500.
At the event Fine Art Connoisseur Magazine gave the Best in Show award to Adam Smith’s “Valley Thunder.”
The Quick Draw event on Saturday drew in hundreds of people to observe 35 artists complete a work of art in 90 minutes.
The Quick Draw’s People’s Choice Award went to David Fredrick Riley’s piece, which sold at $15,000. PleinAir Magazine’s Best in Quick Draw award was presented to two artists this year, Michele Usibelli and Krystii Melaine.
The show, produced by the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, is estimated to have brought in $1.4 million in revenue, including sponsorships, art and ticket sales.
The Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale benefits the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and is held in conjunction with the Center’s Patrons Ball and the By Western Hands exhibit.
“Rendezvous Royale has tremendous value to the Chamber, the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and to the community,” show director Kathy Thompson said. “It is without a doubt the most successful ‘shoulder season event’ bringing hundreds of people to Cody each year.”
By Western Hands awarded its 2019 Invitational Design Exhibitions’ Best in Show Award and $5,000 cash prize to Dennis Friedly of Friedly Knives in Cody. This was Friedly’s first time exhibiting in the Invitational Design Exhibition as he is one of three newly juried members of the BWH Legacy Artisans’ Guild.
The entire 2019 exhibition, including Friedly’s knives, will remain on view for several weeks. BWH is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.
