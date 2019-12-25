County staff have spent the better part of the last five months trying to figure out how to cover a $1.9 million deficit, but at this point only have answers on how to partially close the gap.
Park County Commissioner Joe Tilden and Dossie Overfield’s 14-member budget committee did recently come up with a way to save $1.5 million in a report it delivered to the commissioner board Dec. 17, but a few of those solutions, such as plans to vacate roads, will not become effective for at least a few years.
“That is something that will not happen overnight,” commissioner Lee Livingston said. “We won’t realize that savings in the next budget cycle.”
The savings and cuts include:
• $500,000 in reallocated road and bridge funding.
• $300,000 continuing implementation toward only needs-based road and bridge servicing.
• $250,000 to eliminate all subdivision road maintenance.
• $185,000 vacating or eliminating maintenance for county roads that serve three or fewer landowners.
• $80,000 in unused library funds.
• $61,000 in road materials costs by creating own borrow pit.
• $60,000 in more efficient use of machinery.
• $76,000 by not replacing retiring employees.
• $22,000 paying down funds in deposit in library system.
• $12,000 in reconfiguring fair staff.
• $400-$600 eliminating lunches for court jurors.
“The suggestions that are quantifiable, we need to act on and act on now,” Tilden said.
A number of “philosophical” savings and revenue-generating ideas have also been proposed by the committee with unknown dollars attached. These include increasing various county license and permit fees, landfill rates, designing a website that allows customers more self-serve options, organizing a more efficient employee structure, lowering worker’s compensation costs and improving training.
The county is already taking bids on a new website which will cost $36,171 for an initial build and total $53,000 over four years including follow-up maintenance.
Tilden said increasing liquor licenses alone would bring in about $20,000 more per year, while the landfill rate hikes would bring in an increase of $87,000 in funding.
In recent months, the commissioners have discussed the possibility of selling the Park County Complex that currently houses the Cody Library and is rented out to a few private businesses. Although that sale would provide a sizable lump sum in the immediate, Tilden warned the facility brings in about $80,000-$100,000 annual revenue for the county, excluding general maintenance. The budget committee said any sale that would take place would include securing a long-term lease for the library portion of the building.
Also, although no developments have taken place on the idea since proposed to the commissioners in July, the Park County Detention Center could bring in $237,000 a year for the county by housing Carbon County, Mont., prisoners.
No easy answer
In the near term, it appears none of these remedies will completely solve the budget hole.
Furthermore, the county is already planning to pay a 2 percent cost of living adjustment on employee’s gross wages that will cost $250,000, which chair Jake Fulkerson supports.
The commissioners voiced support for adding a fifth penny tax to next November’s ballot.
Tilden said in the past decade, the county has cut 10-12 percent from its budget and reiterated during the Dec. 17 commissioner meeting his committee found no “fat” when it comes to staffing levels.
“The county has cut and cut and cut,” he said. “As far as staffing levels are concerned, we’re pretty much staffed at minimum level to maintain the services that we now maintain.”
The county actually has three fewer employees now than it did in 2014.
The budget committee did however propose a 3-6 month waiting period be instituted for rehiring all positions deemed “non-essential” to test out the necessity of those jobs. When the 2019-20 budget was enacted, the commissioners put a hiring freeze in place and dictated that all new employee hirings be approved by the board before taking place. Since then, all positions that have come before them have been approved.
“Our county needs to clearly discern between needs of the public and wants of the public,” Tilden said. “Park County should focus on the needs of the public constrained only by the given revenue stream. If the public has additional wants, the public needs to be willing to pay extra for those county provided services.”
Even if the fifth penny tax passes, funds would not be dispersed to the county until spring 2021, about nine months after the next budget comes out in July 1, 2020.
Because of that funding gap, commissioner Lloyd Thiel sees no way around avoiding employee layoffs.
“It’s a reality. It has got to happen,” he said. “It’s going to hurt this next year unless we find some magic system here.”
Thiel also mentioned cutting more than $14,000 in funding for the three recycling centers existing in the county, an idea that was already discussed last summer when the budget crunch first arose.
Story behind the deficit
The central reason behind the budget woes is a 6.57 percent reduction of revenues over the past 12 years. That number becomes even more stark considering inflation has been growing a 1.78 percent rate during that time period.
“It didn’t happen overnight,” Fulkerson said.
This year revenues are expected to drop by $1.2 million.
Most obvious in causing the funding shortage was a $500,000 shortfall in Property In Lieu of Taxes revenue. PILT funding is issued through the federal government as reimbursement for property tax revenue missing from publicly held lands run by agencies such as the BLM and Bureau of Reclamation.
Two urgent projects also came to fruition in the need to construct a $442,000 new coroner’s building and $238,000 for new detention center security cameras. The county will apply to secure $209,647 in consensus funds to offset the cost of the coroner’s building.
Expenses on the other hand have been relatively consistent with inflation.
“The Park County budget is generally solid and sound,” Tilden said.
Cash in-hand
Due to conservative budgeting, the county has typically had enough cash carry-over to cover its expenses, with as much as $4.2 million deposited into that fund in 2015. But this fiscal year is not the case as only $864,026 was carried over, so the commissioners had to pull $1.3 million from reserves and delayed $850,000 in road maintenance. The county has more than $14 million in reserves yet Fulkerson and Thiel have both pledged that they will not dip into reserves again.
Tilden and the committee defended this hefty savings account in that by having necessary matching funds it helps secure federal funding for roads projects, and helps support general maintenance and expenditures not refunded by outside entities until the end of the fiscal year.
The commissioners are shooting for a goal of $23 million in expenses for next year’s budget, although it paid out $24.6 million last fiscal year and planned for $24.9 million this year. It only brought in $23.8 million in revenues last year and is expecting about $300,000 less this year.
“There’s not much opportunity in Park County for increase in revenue,” Tilden said.
The county is guaranteed to see benefit next year from eliminating a $16,600 part-time library position and implementing a road and bridge employee drug testing program that will save $23,500 worker’s compensation. It may also ask employees to pay a portion of their retirement and health insurance plan costs.
It won’t be until the 2020 Wyoming legislature completes and state funding is finalized, the county will get its first accurate projection of what the budget and any shortfall will look.
“Our crystal ball is very fuzzy at this time,” Tilden said. “There’s a lot of things we won’t know until end of April, first part of May, even into June.
The commissioners plan to convene a work session on Jan. 7 to discuss the budget recommendations and a time line for their implementation.
