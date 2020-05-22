US 14A through the Bighorn Mountains opened Thursday and the Montana section of the Beartooth Highway opened Friday.
Last week Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the annual opening of the road over the northern section of the Bighorns.
With the exception of a short stretch of roadway at Observation Point where motorists will encounter loose gravel and soft shoulders due to a construction project near mile-marker 85, the majority of the scenic highway is ready for the summer season.
Another scenic highway is not far behind. Montana DOT announced it would open the Montana section of the Beartooth Highway on Friday morning. The Wyoming section has yet to open.
