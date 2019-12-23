Due to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, the City of Cody has rescheduled its regular Wednesday dumpster routes.
Solid waste workers will empty neither residential nor commercial dumpsters on the next two Wednesdays. Instead, the plan is to collect garbage from all dumpsters the day before each holiday.
“We are going to make every attempt to get normal Wednesday routes picked up by Tuesday,” Phillip Bowman, public works director, said.
Any dumpsters not emptied before either Wednesday will receive service the following Thursdays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
Residential roll-out containers – normally emptied on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays – are not affected by the holidays. Those pick up schedules will remain as normal.
Call (307) 527-7511 for more information.
