Officials are reaching out to anyone who visited Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8 to assist in the search for two missing Idaho children.
The FBI and Rexburg, Idaho Police Department issued a joint statement asking people who were in the park that day to submit any photos and video that may assist in the investigation into the disappearance of 17-year old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow.
An ongoing investigation determined the children were in Yellowstone on that date with their mother Lori Vallow and uncle Alex Cox. The group was traveling in a silver 2017 Ford F-150 pickup with Arizona license plate CPQUINT.
Law enforcement is seeking photos and video which may have captured images of these persons and the vehicle, or images of crowds and other park visitors where these individuals may be present.
The investigation has continued after Lori Vallow was arrested in Hawaii last month and charged with felony child abandonment. Her son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, was last seen Sept. 23 and his sister Tylee Ryan was last seen on the day of the Park trip.
The Associated Press reported police in the small town of Rexburg, Idaho, where the children were last known to be living, have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger.” They also say Vallow, 46, and her husband, Chad Daybell, have repeatedly lied about the children’s whereabouts.
The case includes investigations into three mysterious deaths, including Vallow’s estranged husband, Charles Vallow, who was shot by her brother Cox in Phoenix last July. Cox, who said the shooting was in self-defense, died of unknown causes in December.
In August, Vallow moved from Arizona to Idaho, where Daybell lived with his wife, Tammy Daybell. She died in October.
Chad Daybell married Vallow just two weeks later.
The FBI has established a website for the public to upload photos and video: FBI.gov/Rexburg.
The public is asked to continue reporting tips in this case to the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).
(Associated Press contributed to this report)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.