There was little fire growth yesterday in the Fishhawk Fire as crews finished structure protection work in the Kitty Creek drainage.
Four engines remained in the area overnight to monitor the fire, according to a report from the incident command team. Today there will be structure protection crews working around Blackwater Ranch, assessing the area for structure protection needs.
The Park County Sheriff's Office said favorable weather conditions today should help minimize fire growth.
As of this morning the Rocky Mountain Blue incident team has listed the fire as 11,130 acres with 173 personnel working the fire.
The focus has been on the northern perimeter of the fire with protection of structures near the North Fork corridor where fire fighters are able to safely work. The west, east and south sides of the fire are in steep, rugged terrain with dry, heavy fuels.
In the morning release incident command said air operations have been a safer and more viable option for reconnaissance and monitoring of the fire. Crews have finished their structure protection work in the Kitty Creek drainage and Buffalo Bill Boy Scout Camp and have moved to the north side of the highway to begin prepping from Cross Sabres Lodge east to Blackwater Creek Ranch.
A community meeting is Friday at the Yellowstone Valley Inn, 3324 North Fork Highway. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with Incident personnel available to answer questions. Meeting will begin at 6.
US Highway 14/16/20 continues to remain open with full access between Cody and Yellowstone National Park. Smoke may impede travel, so reduced speeds may be necessary.
The Rocky Mountain Blue Team has taken command of the 47-acre, Stink Water Fire located 35 miles northwest of Cody. It is burning at high elevation in rugged steep terrain. Air operations, smoke jumpers and hot shot crews are working to protect structures on private land.
The Shoshone National Forest has modified the forest area closure around the fire. Please go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone for the updated map and information.
