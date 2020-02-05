As Cody grows and new areas are developed, the condition of city infrastructure serving those areas is evaluated along with building site plans and landscaping.
The Cody School District’s future transportation facility with bus barn, mechanic shop and office will go on property off East Sheridan near the Beacon Hill Road intersection.
Pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalk and drainage improvements are needed to make the street fully functional based on anticipated development, says Phillip Bowman, public works director.
Adjacent property the school sold to local developers is earmarked for a residential subdivision and unspecified commercial development.
At one time the Cody Urban Systems Board had considered improving Sheridan from 33th to Beacon Hill a top priority. But the board has since recommended using its $1 million road fund to extend Cougar east from Cody Middle School to the Date Street and Cottonwood intersection.
More recently, Bowman said infrastructure improvements along Sheridan past the bus property is “rising into possible contention” as a top recommended 1-cent specific purpose sales and use tax project. The estimated price tag is $1 million.
Reviewing the school’s bus barn site plans during a January planning and zoning meeting, city planner Todd Stowell addressed the undeveloped frontage.
Noting buses are large vehicles, he said Sheridan is narrow along that stretch of Sheridan.
Fortunately, buses are mainly driven in the early morning and bus traffic is more spread out in the evening, he said.
“Public works would like to see a better road there,” Stowell said.
The roadway should be redesigned and widened. But the city does not expect the school district to make those improvements now.
“We’re viewing it as a more regional project,” Stowell said. “Hopefully, we find alternative ways to do that and not require the school district to do it (alone).”
More likely, when the time comes, costs would be shared, he said.
“If it were an improvement district, we could require some level of participation such as sidewalk,” Stowell said, referencing the school’s obligation,
Those details are for future consideration, though, he added.
