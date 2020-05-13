At noon Monday, the Yellowstone National Park East Entrance will open, along with the South Entrance nearest Grand Teton National Park and Jackson.
That was the announcement made by Yellowstone superintendent Cam Sholly on a Wednesday call with leaders of gateway communities.
Sholly said he “doesn’t think the Montana entrances will be far behind.”
“This gives the opportunity to work with the Park Service team with a lighter amount of visitation initially,” he said.
Park access will be limited to day-use, and to the lower loop of roads that includes Lake, Canyon, Norris, Madison and Old Faithful.
Before the announcement, there were signs the opening was going to occur. Earlier in the week, the Yellowstone website showed the upper general store at Old Faithful scheduled for opening May 22. The mini store at Lewis Lake Campground and lower general store at Old Faithful were slated for May 29. Most other services are slated for either a to-be-determined or June 15 opening status.
That June 15 date is the same day Xanterra Travel Collection, the Park’s largest concessionaire, plans to begin operations at Yellowstone.
On March 24, the entire Park was closed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, Sholly said on multiple occasions that Yellowstone would open in a gradual manner. He said he would work with local public health officials, state governors and county commissioners to organize an opening that takes into consideration local input and current social distancing guidelines.
In recent years, the East Entrance closest to Cody has been the third gate to open, behind the West Entrance in West Yellowstone, Mont., and the road from Mammoth Hot Springs, which is accessed year-round from Montana at the North Entrance in Gardiner, Mont. This year, the East Entrance was scheduled to open May 1, while the West and North entrances were set for April 17. The South Entrance, which accesses Grand Teton National Park and Jackson, was to open May 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.