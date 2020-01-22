Starting Feb. 1, the City of Cody will assess higher rates for many of its services and products available to the public.
The city fee schedule encompasses everything not set by ordinance – from Cody Auditorium rent and use of athletic fields to building permits, contractor licenses and copies of public documents.
The amended fees and charges are expected to bring in about $25,000 more annually, according to Leslie Brumage, finance officer.
In a 6-0 vote on Tuesday, with Jerry Fritz absent, city councilors approved amending a lengthy and detailed fee schedule by resolution.
In addition to preparing a list of projects in hope Park County voters pass a 1-cent specific purpose sales and use tax in November, increasing fees is another way city leaders are attempting to collect more money to avoid deficit spending while maintaining services.
According to the council’s Financial Management Policy, user fees should recover costs for services provided.
An updated fee schedule was last adopted in 2015.
Brumage said as directed by council, city staff reviewed costs to provide various services, and then determined which increases were necessary to recover those expenses.
The amended fees will “optimize cost recovery” for the city, she said.
As a result, people will soon pay $125 more to use the auditorium, Cody Club Room and kitchen, for example. Auditorium rent of $375 will increase to $500 per event; however, the amount charged for each additional day will drop from $100 to $75.
Club room rent will increase from $100 to $150 per event and from $50 to $75 per day for each additional day.
A new $50 alcohol surcharge per event is added for each room used.
Collections for those amenities are expected to increase by $7,375 per year, according to a report by Brumage.
The $100 per event auditorium kitchen rent jumps to $150 with $75 assessed for each additional day.
Staff estimate charging higher rental fees for tables and chairs along with a $50 per-day cost for outdoor access to electricity and revised bleacher rent, including new $25 delivery and pickup fees, are expected to add another $4,300 to city coffers annually.
Other changes include:
• Double police souvenir patches from $5 new and $2.50 used to $10 new and $5 used. Estimated $160 annual revenue increase.
• New fee for data provided on flash drives. Fees of $5-$12.50 are expected to reap $1,560 annually.
• Modified planning and zoning fees. Increase of $2,725 per year.
• Modified building permit flat fees. Annual increase of $4,620.
• Increase encroachment permit fees from $30 to $50 each. Increase of $4,250.
