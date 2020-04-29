It could not have been more fitting, amidst the outstretched wings of planes and rotors of helicopters, that developmental plans funded through a once in a lifetime federal grant for Cody’s airport were finalized inside a large hangar on Tuesday.
The proposed plan for how Yellowstone Regional Airport will spend its Federal Aviation Administration CARES Act money has now been submitted. All that is left is for the FAA to decide how much money will be doled out.
Still yet to be determined by the government is whether YRA will receive the originally promised $18.01 million or the guaranteed $11.7 million, but after a public meeting held Tuesday inside the Collier Group hangar at YRA, the airport’s board decided grant money will be spent on both commercial and general aviation projects. It is submitting documents on the assumption it will receive the $18.01 million.
The $10 billion in CARES Act funding is being distributed nationwide for airports to continue safety and expansion and safety projects, as well as retain jobs and services during the current economic downfall which has dramatically decreased air travel.
YRA board members voted unanimously to support $5 million for operations and maintenance, $1.75 million for a quick-turn car rental wash facility, $4.2 million for approach landing equipment, $1 million for general aviation taxi lanes and hangar development, $500,000 for access road improvements and about $5.5 million for a terminal expansion.
Joel Simmons, director of operations for Choice Aviation, presented an alternative list of projects the board will also consider in the future but did not make any plans for these since it was the first time most had seen the ideas. This included landscaping, airport marketing, hangar development, a fuel tanker base, business park development and increasing the weight limit capacity on the airport’s runway.
General aviation vs.
commercial air
At a special board meeting held on April 23, some board members and members of the public wanted more time for public input on projects, and Tuesday’s public meeting was scheduled to discuss all possible options.
Some like Todd Simmons, general manager of Choice Aviation, and Harold Musser said the money allocated for general aviation is still not a fair allotment, which Simmons said is a group that represents 96% of the aircraft industry.
General aviation provides 19.2% of YRA’s total revenue.
Musser said he would like to see utilities like water and internet be connected to the hangars, and vacant lots developed. He compared the current oil oversupply to what he saw during the 1982 oil glut.
“I understand it was busy before (commercial aviation) but you’ve got another three years to talk about that (picking back up),” Musser said. “There’s not anyone in this world that would have business down 95% and be expanding.
“We spend $8 million on a terminal and it’s empty. We wasted the money.”
Scott Bell of Morrison-Maierle Engineering said it is possible to get outside funding for the terminal in the future, but it won’t be easy. The terminal expansion which was originally proposed for around $8 million in spending took more of a backseat after discussion Tuesday. It was determined that if this project can be funded, it will focus solely on expansion of the passenger holding room.
The current holding room has an occupancy of 160 people but Bob Hooper, YRA general manager, said before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, certain days appeared so jam-packed with flights this summer that 170 people were expected to fill the corridor at a time.
Sen. Hank Coe (R-Cody), who spoke by phone during the meeting, said expanding the terminal will be necessary to accommodate the larger jets that will be serving YRA in the future.
“They (airline companies) won’t grow (service) with us unless we grow with them,” Coe said.
Commercial enplanements at YRA have tripled since 2003.
“I have watched projects go up at the airport and every time it results in an increase in enplanements,” said Bruce McCormack.
But more than anything, the overflow puts stress on Transportation Security Administration staff.
Access road improvements would include a new road to the business park, which YRA Board Chairman Bucky Hall said may be filled with a new tenant, according to Forward Cody President James Klessens.
Hooper said approach landing equipment will indirectly generate revenue for the airport in that it will allow more commercial flights to land because of the improved visibility for pilots setting their sights on YRA’s runways. When a flight is diverted to another airport because of bad weather, the airport loses out on landing fees and car rental profits.
“We fight for every reservation we can get,” said Corey Field, city manager for the local Hertz Car Rental.
Only time will answer the questions
In a Tuesday morning FAA conference call with Hall and Hooper, it was communicated that, “time is of the essence,” when it comes to submitting plans for what the airport plans to do with its grant money, Hall said.
The FAA oversees 117 airports in the Rocky Mountain region alone that are competing for funds from the CARES Act.
“The pot of money is only so big, it is rapidly diminishing” said YRA Board Member Craig Wilbur. “The quicker we get it in, the better chance we have of getting it.”
Plans for what projects will be prioritized if the lesser $11.7 million in funding is granted will be topic of discussion at the May 13 YRA board meeting. Hall said he expects this to be a contentious topic.
