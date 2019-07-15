A local property owner will not have to spend money rebuilding or modifying an unauthorized backyard pergola.
In a 5-2 decision June 25, City of Cody Planning and Zoning Board members decided the knotty-pine pergola Mark Schneider built over a back patio at 1502 Beck may remain as long as he treats the wood with a chemical product that hastens weathering, thereby turning logs that make up the pergola and front porch railing to gray in six months.
In addition, he is to plant vines to cover the pergola’s horizontal log walls and eventually its rooftop.
No permit
In July 2017 Schneider bought a wood-sided house at Beck and 15th on property zoned for general business and residential uses.
Saying he may eventually open a tax office there, Schneider’s immediate plan was to use the house as a main residence for himself and his wife.
P&Z members first reviewed and approved a small addition to the south side that August.
In June 2018 the board approved additions to the east and north sides along with a covered porch.
But due to apparent miscommunication with city staff, Schneider built the professionally-designed pergola without a building permit, which meant P&Z members weren’t able to share their thoughts about its appearance ahead of time and city officials weren’t able to evaluate its placement in relation to city right of way.
Tough situation
Most board members seemed to agree the bulky, slant-roofed structure attached to the single-story house with red metal siding, lacks aesthetic appeal.
Over the course of several recent meetings, board members said it “sticks out like a sore thumb,” is an “eyesore,” was “jarring”and looks “cobbled.”
Still, the majority of P&Z members agreed the situation did not warrant a costly redo.
“It’s a hard one,” Stan Wolz said. “Sometimes you just have to hold your nose ....”
Overall, Wolz was generally supportive. New to the board Jan. 1, the retired councilman said the P&Z has in the past approved less visually appealing projects downtown.
“How can we put this guy through this when those other things have passed?” he asked. “If it were on Main Street and surrounded by nice buildings – maybe.
“There’s a fine line for taste.”
Erynne Selk and Buzzy Hassrick did not support the motion.
Selk worried cosmetic fixes are not enough.
“Where I stand, the entire pergola doesn’t work,” she said, expressing regret Schneider had put the pergola up without going through the proper process.
According to Todd Stowell, city planner, Schneider should have applied to modify the building permit issued for the house.
Buzzy Hassrick agreed with Selk.
“Obviously it’s not architecturally compatible,” she said. “The basic structure is not acceptable.”
A factor for several board members was their belief Schneider did not deliberately build without a permit. Based on that understanding, they said it would seem “extreme” to force him to remove the pergola.
“This isn’t the greatest thing, and it’s not the worse thing either,” Richard Jones, board member, said. A while later he specified: “We’re not here to give people a hard time.”
Bigger picture
When the P&Z first addressed the pergola issue May 28, the board approved an encroachment permit for right of way and tree requirements for the property.
Concerned the structure did not fit with the updated house, the board tabled voting on whether to approve the bulky pergola, choosing to wait until Schneider returned with plans showing how it might fit with two buildings he eventually plans to build on the property as guest houses or commercial offices.
Schneider brought architect drawings to the June 11 P&Z meeting, saying he wanted to determine if the concept appeared acceptable to the board before proceeding further.
In the drawings, the peeled log pergola feature is carried over in the design of two metal-covered buildings with sloping rooflines similar to the sloped-roofed pergola. Knotty pine log structures cover front and side entrances to each building.
Handrail faux pas
City staff discovered another glitch during a visit to check on the project’s status.
Handrails leading to the pergola’s wooden entry encroach into the 15th Street right of way by about 2 feet.
Another condition attached to the pergola approval is that Schneider must move the wooden posts and concrete base so they sit at least 2 1/2 feet from the sidewalk. Because the pergola roof is more than 8 feet above the sidewalk and extends minimally into the right of way, Stowell said that part could remain as an awning, which city code allows.
All work must be done before anyone moves into the house. Otherwise Schneider will need to provide financial security, Stowell said.
Motor inn pergola
In separate recent action, the P&Z approved a request from Ming Fang Li to put a pergola on Sunrise Motor Inn property at 1407 Eighth St. as long as the project is compliant with federal disability requirements.
The 12-foot by 20-foot prefabricated, brown metal pergola with a brown mesh fabric canopy will go on a concrete island.
Sunrise Motor Inn is within Cody’s entry corridor overlay zone that carries landscape requirements.
Since the pergola will go under a canopy of large trees, the city planner said he didn’t worry about calculating landscape percentages.
