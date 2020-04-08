The University of Wyoming recently announced it was canceling its typical graduation ceremonies and holding virtual ceremonies instead due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trent Bronnenberg, a Cody grad and UW senior majoring in physiology and molecular biology, said he has worked hard toward graduation and having it not happen in true form is frustrating.
“It’s disappointing, I won’t feel like I’ll get closure for my college experience, but I understand because, y’ know, global pandemic,” Bronnenberg said. “The hardest part is coming to terms with knowing that I’ve had my last day of class, in person. There are some people I’m not likely to see again, and how strange it is to realize that. It was all so very abrupt, we thought we’d see each other after spring break.”
Fellow Cody High School grad Paige Ballard, a secondary math education major at the University of Nebraska, isn’t looking at a missed graduation, but missed experiences.
Ballard said going back to school next semester will seem bizarre, due to the abrupt changes this semester and having to go to school in the fall as if nothing happened. As a president of her sorority, Ballard said it was strange to say goodbye to the members of her sorority when they were told to move out and go home.
“It all happened very fast,” Ballard said. “The day we got the email, girls were already moving out quickly. At first, it seemed like it would be a short thing, that we would all go home and have a short visit with our families before coming back and we would see each other again. But that has not been the case, and it looks like we might not be seeing each other at all for the near future.”
Bronnenberg and Ballard both spoke of how quickly students were encouraged to leave college campuses, with only those unable to go home being allowed to stay.
Bronnenberg, whose family has a house in Laramie, said those with their own apartments remained along with the few students staying in dorms, such as the international students with no one to stay with and no way to go home. Ballard returned home to her parents, which she said had its positives and negatives.
“I haven’t lived with my parents for several years,” Ballard said. “Living with them now, it’s hard not to feel like a child again. And it has been difficult, because I’m taking online classes along with my extracurricular duties, and my parents are working digitally from home too, so it’s been chaotic. I will say that this is family time, with my parents and my nieces and nephews, that I didn’t think I would have, which is one nice thing about this situation.”
Amid the outbreak, many colleges have tried to make up for their closures by supplementing classroom teaching with online teaching. Ballard said it was difficult for those who learn better in a classroom, and it wasn’t helped by the long gap of time between the last classes.
“Last week was my first week of online classes, and we had a week off before, to let students get acclimated and to let teachers have the time to properly adjust the new schedule and material,” Ballard said. “But, with spring break before, that was two weeks without school, and learning online can be good, but I miss the interaction. I miss being able to talk with the students and teachers.
“Learning online is a lot more difficult for me, because I have to put in twice as much effort to learn because of this. And I either have to put that effort in or just not do it.”
Despite the stress of the situation, many students have expressed hopeful attitudes, such as sophomore Ashlyn Bower.
A UW student studying kinesiology and health promotion, Bower said while it was weird having to do all of this abrupt change the past few weeks, she was confident people would be more than ready and willing to go back to college in the fall.
“The faculty at UW have been nothing but great in helping us adjust to this new situation, and I can’t thank them enough for how much they have done to keep us safe and keep us on track with our education,” Bower said. “Next year, I think everything will be the same as it was. Everyone is going to be ready to go back to classes, and it will be nice to be back on campus. And if anything like this happens again, the faculty will know what to do.”
