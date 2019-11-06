Due to the Veterans Day holiday, City of Cody sanitation workers will not service dumpsters or roll-outs on Monday.
Instead, they will empty Monday dumpsters between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Roll-outs normally on a Monday schedule will be picked up on Tuesday.
Set containers out prior to 7 a.m.
