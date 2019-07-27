Sheep, dairy cows and goats highlighted the day’s showing on Friday at the Park County Fair.
Smaller animals also had their day in front of the judge, with rabbit showing in the afternoon.
All age ranges of presenters competed together in the dairy cow show. The proceedings were interrupted by an uncooperative Holstein who got away from her young handler and had to be wrangled by the judge and several fathers from the crowd. The cow was soon back in line, with both the shower and his dad on the end of the lead.
Across the show ring, market sheep were being shown for the judge. Logan Mehling’s lamb wound up taking the top spot in his round. The incoming 4-H senior with the Bitter Creek club is in his ninth year of showing.
“I try and be consistent with working him every day,” he said. “Then on fair day it is just rinsing and cleaning to make sure he’ll handle fresh.”
He also works to keep the sheep hydrated while it is in the barn during the week. High temperatures have made that all the more important.
In the rabbit and poultry barn many people sought shelter from the heat. A game of Uno was being played at one of the tables, and one tired competitor was napping in a lawn chair. Other attendees watched rabbits going before the judge, who looked at their bone structure, muscle composition and posture.
Scarlett Bray, 8, was preparing her rabbit Elvis for competition at a brushing station. The whole experience was new to her, with it being her first year showing.
“I’m just getting him cleaned up,” she said as she brushed Elvis. “I’ve been working on getting him to stand still and hold his head up.”
Daily handling helps get rabbits like Elvis ready for the rigorous inspection of the fair judge. Elvis’s origins are a bit of a mystery, having come from a shelter in Cheyenne three years ago. No matter how he started, he has a fan in Bray.
“He’s a nice big rabbit,” she said.
Horseshoe pitching and the Knights of Valour jousting tournament rounded out the day’s entertainment.
