Park emergency medical providers responded to the incident immediately. She was assessed and refused transport to a medical facility.
The incident remains under investigation, and no more information was released.
When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, Park personnel ask visitors to give it space. Stay 25 yards away from all large animals -- bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.
