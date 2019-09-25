October art classes sponsored by the Cody Country Art League begin with a series of calligraphy workshops and continue with sessions on watercolor, beginning stain glass techniques and value to color.
But there’s still time to participate in late-September events. The Beartooth Plein Air Society Plein Air Festival – Cody Blitz that started on Monday continues daily through Friday.
The festival is open to all artists. An itinerary with daily locations around Cody Country and maps are available from the art league. Call (307) 587-3597 to register.
Art created during the festival will be exhibited and offered for purchase in the CCAL gallery, 836 Sheridan, Nov. 14-Dec. 5.
Saturday is the first of two applique bead stitch workshops taught by Linda Burwick in the CCAL classroom. Times are 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 28 and Oct. 5.
Burwick is well-known in Cody Country for her beadwork.
Advance registration is required. Call (307) 587-3597 or send an email to art@codycountryartleague.com.
A materials list for the Basic Applique on Leather workshop is available upon registration. Cost is $135.
Oct. 5 is the first of six consecutive calligraphy classes by local artist Cate Crawford at CCAL. Continuing weekly through Nov. 6, classes are 5:30-8:30 p.m. each Wednesday.
A variety of Crawford’s work – glass, calligraphy, painting, drawing, books and textiles – has been commissioned and collected around the world and exhibited in local and regional invitational and juried shows across the U.S.
Go to codycountryartleague.com for a complete list of art league events and classes scheduled through December.
