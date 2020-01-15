featured All fun and games Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Updated 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Ziva Evert, 6, (from left) Ayden Wright, 7, and Marlow Nguyen, 7, play board games during Math Night at Eastside School on Monday. LAUREN MODLER Mae, 8, (back) and Brice Peters, 10, step on the Candyland and squares into the gym at Eastside School during Math Night on Monday. LAUREN MODLER Taylor Toney, 9, (from left) Halle Avery, 8, and Taytem Allshouse, 9, play in the hallway during Math Night at Eastside School oon Monday. LAUREN MODLER Tyce Grant, 5, thinks about his answer while playing games during Math Night at Eastside School on Monday. LAUREN MODLER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Local entertainers take Cody coast to coast County: no staff cuts for now Wrestlers win one in Montana Baseball sign-ups Monday City mulls 1-cent street projects Lady Longhorns win a pair of games ‘Pinocchio’ auditions Northwest runs away with victory Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles‘It could’ve been much worse’ – Rodeo West cashier helped shooting victimWest’s shoe design lab bringing jobsFood truck trend growing in CodyStandoff ends with apparent suicide: Man allegedly shot girlfriend in earHistoric house damaged: Fire harms Rumsey home built in 1906Cardiology center offers STEMI services to patientsPaula Marie RenaudGroup of local cowboys honoredFormer highway patrolman settles with trucking companyMen jailed for walking on geyser Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter: Kanye West hurts allure of Wyoming visit (24)West Ranch structure delayed by governor order (15)West’s shoe design lab bringing jobs (11)New 1 percent sales tax a possibility: Park County Commissioners express support (8)COLUMN: Letter about West was insulting (6)Budget work: County looks to trim costs (5)COLUMN: Global warming real, but nothing new (4)Letter: Change of board leadership is in order (3)Softball added as HS sport (2)LETTER: Kanye West and family are welcome here (2) Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today! Cody Enterprise Classifieds Would you like to receive our classified deals on Tuesday and Thursday? Signup today! Cody Enterprise Coming Events Would you like to receive our coming events on Monday and Thursday? Signup today! Cody Enterprise Headline Updates Would you like to receive our headlines? Signup today! Cody Enterprise News Updates Would you like to receive our news updates on Monday and Wednesday? Signup today! Cody Enterprise Obituaries Would you like to receive our obituaries? Signup today! Cody Enterprise Sports Updates Would you like to receive our sports news on Monday and Wednesday? Signup today! Manage your lists Upcoming Events Jan 18 March for a Better America Sat, Jan 18, 2020 Jan 18 March for Life Sat, Jan 18, 2020 Jan 20 Cody Community Mon, Jan 20, 2020 Jan 21 Cody Community Blood Drive Day 2 Tue, Jan 21, 2020 Jan 21 Park County School Board Tue, Jan 21, 2020 Jan 22 Cody Community Blood Drive Day 3 Wed, Jan 22, 2020 Featured Businesses Billings Clinic Red Lodge Mountain Resort 305 Ski Run Road, Red Lodge, MT 59068 Website Wind River Casino 10269 Hwy 789, Riverton, WY 82501 307-840-5348 Currently Open Website Wells Fargo Advisors 1401 Sheridan Ave., Cody, WY 82414 Website Prevention Management Organization of Wyoming 1735 East Sheridan Avenue, Suite 233, Cody, WY 82414 307-578-7029 Website Accents Floral 1330 Beck Ave. , Cody, WY 82414 Website Keele Sanitation 31 Pearson Ave, Cody, WY 82414 307-587-6616 Website Find a local business Cody Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.