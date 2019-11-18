The investigation into the apparent grave site discovered back in September has been completed and it has been determined and verified that the grave does not contain human remains but rather the remains of a beloved family pet.
As to the significance of the cross, those responsible for the grave have asked to remain anonymous and that their privacy be respected.
We thank all those who provided information regarding this site, especially those that assisted us in bringing this investigation to a close.
