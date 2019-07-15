Amidst dropping enrollment, budget cuts and slashed jobs, Northwest College is looking for a way to prepare for the future. First on its agenda – constructing a new student center.
“Because of the economic impact to Park County, I think it’s a great opportunity,” Northwest College President Stefani Hicswa said. “A vibrant student center is going to make a difference for our enrollments and our students, but this is really bigger than our students.”
The Trapper Center will cost an estimated $20 million. Hicswa said the school is eyeing a spring 2021 start to construction with 2022 completion.
Hicswa said she feels confident her school could receive as much as $10 million in funding from the 2020 Wyoming legislative session. For the other half of the budget, Hicswa and other Northwest staff came before the Park County commissioners Tuesday to ask for help in the form of a capital facilities sales tax.
“We think it’s a great opportunity to partner,” Hicswa said.
She would like her project placed on the next 1-cent tax that could go before voters. Northwest only has one building on campus built with state dollars, with every other structure community financed.
The most recent voter-approved tax completed this spring after being initiated in the November 2016 referendum, raising more than $14 million. The 1-cent sales tax was added onto the state’s standard 4 percent sales tax, which has remained steady since the 1930s.
Park County, Cody, Powell and Meeteetse benefited from the tax with specially purposed projects designated for each municipality.
County commissioners Jake Fulkerson and Joe Tilden have expressed support for renewing this tax in 2020 but no official plans have yet been initiated. The county and its municipalities will discuss potential projects that could be funded with a future tax.
If the 1-cent does not pass or does not even make the ballot, Hicswa said taking out a loan that would be paid back with an increase in cost of tuition could be considered for the student center, but she does not favor such a move.
The commissioners seemed to express support for the Trapper Center on Tuesday, but were hesitant regarding a full 50-percent project commitment.
“I think it would be a lot better sell to the public if there was other sources of revenue than the full $10 (million),” commissioner Lloyd Thiel said.
Hicswa said the college has already been exploring options for fundraising and will pursue such efforts, but expressed doubt the school could raise enough money without getting at least some county assistance.
“There is potential for fundraising in Park County to go towards this project,” she said. “However we can’t count on a full $10 million certainly in fundraising. That would be insurmountable.”
The Trapper Center
Inside the new student center will be a dining hall, study area, student store, a meeting room, outdoor and indoor seating. The structure includes an open-floor plan with two floors and large windows looking out at Powell.
“Very different than what we have today to meet student needs,” Hicswa said. “It’s set up to be very flexible as students’ wants and needs change.”
Northwest College Board of Trustees member Dusty Spomer did stress that the project is bare bones with previously considered add-ons thrown out. The building will be built to leave space for future expansions.
Building a shiny new structure, Hicswa and other staff said, will be important for retaining current students and attracting prospective scholars.
In fall of 2018, enrollment dropped 10 percent from the previous year at Northwest, the lowest student body count of Wyoming’s seven two-year schools with 1,524 students. In the past decade student enrollment has dropped 16 percent.
These trends are matched statewide, with a 13-percent drop in community college enrollment in the last year.
“We’re committed to seeing that reversed.,” Spomer said. “It’s easy to say this is happening to everybody. We’re not going to accept that.”
The school does boast one of the highest student retention and graduation rates among higher education institutions in Wyoming.
Hicswa cited a 2018 study by Sodexo University Trends in which 83 percent of respondents expressed a priority for campus atmosphere than a school’s academic reputation. Cody Mayor Matt Hall, along with Powell Mayor John Wetzel, spoke in support of the project, with Wetzel mentioning a New York Times article that found a strong correlation between small towns that have shown economic stability in recent years, that have a four-year or community college.
“We have had some success with the cap(ital) tax continuing to make it a successful tool in our tool bag,” Wetzel said. “Making it swallowable so the voters can handle (it). Not a $50 million ask.”
Hicswa said the school contributes about $88 million to the county each year and is the county’s fifth largest employer with around 250 staff members.
“It’s a huge, huge impact,” she said. “Whether it’s training, whether it’s workforce in the trades for programming, whether it’s to prepare them (students) for transfer.”
Hicswa said architects Northwest has been working with, using state funding for the planning process, have advised her staff it would cost more to renovate the current student center than to tear down and build a new facility. The current center, about 50 years old, suffers from rampant flooding and degraded construction.
“It’s a health and safety issue,” Fulkerson said.
