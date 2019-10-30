Daylight saving time ends Sunday, and while people are setting their clocks back by one hour, Cody fire marshal Sam Wilde reminds everyone to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries at the same time. Senior citizens or low income families with children who live in the Cody Fire District are eligible for free smoke detectors and free installation.
Call (307) 527-8550 for more information or if you need help checking and replacing batteries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.