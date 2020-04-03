In efforts to conserve resources and reduce exposure within the community, the Cody School Nutrition Department will shift to two weeks’ worth of food at the next food for kids pick up, Monday.
Food for children will be available from 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m. consisting of 10 breakfasts, 10 lunches and a gallon of milk at our established pick-up locations of Cody High School, Sunset School, Rec Center, and Mentock Park.
"We want to apologize in advance for the lack of variety that will be offered with lunch and introduce you to the joys of peanut butter and jelly wraps," director Gen Sheets said. "Orders were placed for a variety of meals but due to circumstances out of our control food did not arrive as anticipated."
People are asked to remain in their vehicle and let staff know how many children being picked up for. Staff will have three people handing the food out. If you drive pop your trunk or hatch at the start of the line. If that is not an option please be sure your back seat or passenger seat is empty to accommodate your meals.
If you are walking or on a bike please bring a large backpack, wagon, or suitcase on rollers. Staff are going to pack these bulk meals in two large sacks and realize it may be hard to hand carry. Reach out to a neighbor for help. There are people in the community willing to help with food delivery visit the resource guide at https://healthyparkcounty.org/covid-19-updates/ or call 307-578-2707 to schedule a delivery.
