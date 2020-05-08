Under the conditional reopening of several businesses, several places have new rules to enforce on their patrons to ensure their continued business. In following with CDC and the State of Wyoming guidelines, hair salons and similar businesses must adhere to the following conditions:
At no time may more than nine people be present in a room. Some salons have extended it to 10, allowing five patrons per five staff at the most at any given time.
Patrons must be served at stations at least six feet apart from other stations being utilized.
All staff will be screened for symptoms of illness at the beginning of their shift, and many are also doing the same for patrons before their appointments.
All staff are required to wear face coverings, and patrons must as well for as much as is possible. Masks may be provided, but salons are under no obligation to do so and can refuse patrons service who do not have them.
No walk-ins, services can only be provided for those with appointments.
Records must be kept of patrons and staff, including names and telephone numbers, for the purpose of COVID-19 tracing in the event of possible spread.
Waiting areas, if not outright removed, are not to be utilized by any patrons. Patrons are expected to wait outside unless let in or informed via phone.
Cleaning and sanitizing of each station after use is required after use, including hand washing for the stylist.
Each salon has different methods of keeping with these guidelines, so it is encouraged to call or check websites/social media for answers to any specific questions a patron may have for their salon of choice.
Gyms are under slightly different but similar conditions, with staff requiring face coverings and screenings to work, a limited amount of people per area, a minimum of six feet between equipment, activities requiring close contact or groups are prohibited, and spas, saunas and locker rooms, except restrooms, will remain closed.
Here is a partial list of open businesses.
Hair & Nails
Strandz Salon
Strandz is open at their regular hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Phone calls can be made at 587-4556, but only messages and names for salon professionals are being provided, no appointments can be made through the number currently. Due to previously cancelled appointments, Strandz is making sure those clients get service first, and patience is asked for when planning future appointments. Patrons must provide their own masks and service will be denied for those that do not have them, and family or friends can not accompany individuals to the salon.
SmartStyle Hair Salon
Inside the Walmart, SmartStyle is open at adjusted hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., even more limited on Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone calls can be made at 587-0999.
Hair Affaire & 11th Street Spa
Hair Affaire & 11th Street Spa is open and serving the public at regular hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Phone calls can be made at 527-7123
Tangles
Tangles is open Monday thru Friday at 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Saturday where it is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Phone calls are encouraged to check for any new openings or future appointments, and can be made at 587-2537.
Texture Salon & Spa
Texture is open at adjusted hours, Wed-Fri from 8 a.m to 8 p.m., Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New appointments can be made over the phone, 578-8688, but it is preferred to visit texturesaloncody.com to book online, as the salon is still very busy and would prefer not to answer the phone.
Bella Mia Salon
Bella Mia is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Like other salons, services can be refused to those who do not have masks, and Bella Mia will not provide them. Phone calls can be made at 899-2355, and it is requested that canceling or rescheduling be made over 24 hours in advance or patrons may be responsible for paying for the appointment.
Cutting Room Salon and Spa
The Cutting Room is open at regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Cutting Room will provide masks if one is needs, but prefer clients to bring their own. Calls can be made at 587-1181.
Cody Styling Co. LLC
Cody Styling Co. is open at regular hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Phone calls can be made at 587-1117.
Headlines Salon
Headlines is open for service, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both patrons and stylists are expected to wash hands prior to receiving services, as the safety of both clients and staff are the highest priority. Calls can be made at 587-5914.
Wyo Beauty
Wyo Beauty is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Calls can be made at 586-2350. On following the rules, one stylist said on Facebook “Now is not the time for us to make exceptions or cut corners. Here at Wyo Beauty, we truly thank you for your constant support and cooperation. Stay safe, stay smart.”
Pink
Pink is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week. Normally they are closed during the weekend, but are currently open seven days a week in order to catch up with their previously cancelled appointments. Calls can be made at 587-3502.
White Lotus Salon
White Lotus is open, Tuesday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made via phone, 586-4292, or online at 307whitelotus.com.
Studio 21
Studio 21 is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday thru Saturday, closing early on Saturday at 12 p.m. Studio 21 said they would stay open later, if it was necessary. Calls can be made at 587-9100.
East Sheridan Salon & Spa LLC
East Sheridan is open six days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Saturday, except Saturday closes earlier at 3 p.m. Signs outside of the business help direct customers on protocol. Calls can be made at 578-8338.
Face Forward Skincare
Face Forward is currently open at their regular hours, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Calls can be made at 250-4103.
Gentlemen’s Barber Shop
Gentlemen’s Barber Shop is open at the regular hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing earlier on Saturday at 12 p.m., closed only on Sunday. Calls can be made at 272-3015, or appointments can be made on the website vagar.com/gentlemensbarbershop.
Hart Mountain Haircuts
Hart Mountain Haircuts is open every day except Wednesdays and the weekend, working 9 a.m. to a current 5 p.m. extension in order to fit current appointments. Calls can be made at 587-9545.
Tattoos & Piercings
Studio 18 Tattoo & Hair
Studio 18 is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Call for hair or tattoo appointments at 587-2595.
Dark Horse Body Piercing
Dark Horse Body Piercing is not currently holding regular open hours, as services will be strictly available only to those who make an appointment. Messages by Facebook or calls to (714) 615-9031 can be used to make appointments. Masks are required during services, limiting the kinds of piercings avaible.
Massage
Zen Zone Massage Therapy
Rachel Baldwin of Zen Zone is providing services, open weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Online booking at rachelzenzone.com is available except for Sundays, and calls can be made at 272-7379.
MYo Massage Therapy
MYo Massage Therapy is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Calls or texts can be taken at 272-8303, or emails at erindavidsonmassage@gmail.com to inquire about appointments.
April M. Jones Wellness
April M. Jones is taking clients on open hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. Call for availability at 213-9273
Revel Massage Co.
Revel Massage Co. is currently open Monday thru Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but is open strictly by appointment only. Appointments can be made at revelmassageco.com, or at 296-7155.
Big Horn Basin Chiropractic and Acupuncture Clinic
The Big Horn Basin Chiropractic and Acupuncture Clinic is open and providing services, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Calls can be made at 587-8850 to inquire about appointments.
Borgstrand Clinic
The Clinic is currently open, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., currently by an appointment only system. Calls can be taken at 587-6313.
Heart Mountain Chiropractic Office
Heart Mountain Chiropractic Office is open on weekdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., closing early at 1 p.m. on Friday. Calls can be taken at 587-4600.
Chinook Chiropractic
Chinook is open, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact through email, drbwbenson@gmail.com, or by phone at 587-1234.
Gyms
Wyoming Sport and Fitness
Wyoming Sport and Fitness is open, and at any given time, no greater than nine people are permitted in the main gym area, plus no greater than four additional persons in the group fitness room. To assist with the capacity limitation requirements, it is suggested that members whose last name begins with the letters A-M use the gym between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. and members whose last name begins with the letters N-Z use the gym between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. The gym is open to anyone’s use between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., subject to the capacity limitations of 9 persons/ 4 persons. When entering the gym, members should obtain a disinfectant spray bottle and towel from the reception counter and use it to spray down equipment used throughout their workout. When leaving the gym, replace the spray bottle on the reception counter and place the towel in laundry basket. Close-contact activities or group fitness with more than four people are currently cancelled. No guests are allowed, only gym members. Yearly membership fees are being adapted for the 45 days of closure. More information is available on their website and Facebook pages, and phone number is 587-3467.
Crossfit Cody
Crossfit Cody is open, and because of the 10 person limit, they will be using a simple sign-up tool to manage this new restriction for each open-gym time. Gym patrons will be able to sign-up the night before. Owners as patrons to please not come to the gym if they are ill or have been around anyone who has been ill. Showers are closed for now and patrons are asked not use the lockers at this time, and any equipment/personal items should be taken home. Open gym times are 5:15 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Anyone who has concerns, questions or wants to change their membership, should contact the owners through Facebook, their website crossfitcody.com or by phone at (801) 725-9732.
Anytime Fitness
Cody’s Anytime Fitness is open Monday thru Thursday between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. Daily visits are limited to 90 minutes per person, along with the other gym restrictions. Calls can be made at 578-8550.
Firefly Yoga and Wellness
Group yoga and fitness classes are still prohibited at this time. Massage Therapy services are available, and those who wish to come in can book online or by texting 250-3566. Hours are dependent on massage therapist availability.
Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center
The Rec Center is open for members only. There are limited capacities in gymnasiums, racquetball courts, fitness area and pools, with four in the weight room, five in the strength area, 10 in the cardio area, 10 on the track and four in the spectator area. Patrons have to place cones on equipment after done in order to allow staff to clean equipment after use, and patrons can use bottles and rags to sanitize equipment themselves. Rec Center hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday thru Friday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. Pool hours are Monday thru Friday 6 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., and weekends noon to 5:45. More specific guidelines can be found on the Rec Center Facebook page, and inquiries can be directed at 587-0400.
