Cody, WY (82414)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.