The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Driver Services Program has a new location in Cody.
The new office is located in the Beck Lake Plaza, 2201 17th St., in the shopping plaza where Ace Hardware, Bomgaars, McDonald’s and other businesses are located.
Office hours in Cody are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The telephone number for Cody’s Driver Services office is (307) 587-3346.
WYDOT’s Driver Services Program administers and maintains Wyoming’s driving records system, tests, and issues and processes all classes of driver licenses, commercial driver licenses, learner permits, graduated driver licensing, and identification cards.
Driver Services maintains driver history records, including convictions for motor vehicle offenses and crashes, and administers the process of withdrawing and reinstating driving privileges.
