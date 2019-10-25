Unlike in recent years where the deer check station on West Yellowstone Avenue was the focus for hunters, Game and Fish will have multiple check stations set up throughout the area this fall and on new dates.
This year, the in-town check station is open Oct. 25-Nov. 3. This replaces the Nov. 1-10 period, and in addition to that check station the department will man several more in the Crandall-Sunlight area, in Clark, and between Cody and Powell, most basically opening Nov. 1.
The check station off the Powell Highway is near the Willwood Dam.
“We’re going to have a lot more check stations around the area,” said Cody regional office biologist Tony Mong.
Also, the stations will not all stay open the same hours, as either the Cody one in the past, or as each other.
“It will be a variable schedule,” Mong said.
The mule deer hunting season for the area has been shortened in some areas and moved to an earlier start time because of declining herd sizes. Due to difficult winters and lower rates of reproduction, the populations of herds are smaller.
Hunt areas affected are 110-115 for the Upper Shoshone herd, and in 105, 106 and 109 for the Clarks Fork mule deer herd.
The reason for shifting the hunts more into October is to protect against taking too many bulls in rut in November.
More check stations will be in operation this year as part of a Game and Fish fresh emphasis on collecting more chronic wasting disease samples. The goal is to obtain more samples to aid study of the illness that is spreading in Wyoming.
Mong said hunters “should keep an eye out for check stations” in places they have not seen them before rather than driving to the Cody west strip station.
“No matter where they are and where they’ve been hunting, they should check in,” Mong said.
Season changes were recommended in April and then adopted by the Game and Fish Commission. The department always recommends hunters heading into the field review the current hunting regulations.
