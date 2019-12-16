A Town Taxi driver has been charged with driving under the influence of controlled substances while on the job.
On Dec. 9, Angela Coley, 43, was found with meth in her system, and inside her taxi van, police officers found meth and marijuana in her possession.
Coley had been reported to Cody Police by a citizen who suspected she might be under the influence.
Officer Tyler Eubanks spotted Coley coming down the South Fork hill in her white Dodge van around 3:50 p.m. and Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson started following her shortly after. He quickly noticed that she was weaving in and out of the traffic lanes. He decided to pull her over after she made a quick lane change on Sheridan Avenue without a signal.
Stinson said Coley was moving around in the driver’s seat in an “erratic fashion” and was exhibiting “unusual speech patterns, ranging from slow and slurred to very rapid.”
After he asked Coley to step out of the vehicle, he noticed her balance unsteady and movements exaggerated. She failed a few roadside tests but was able to start and stop the alphabet and count numbers backward “with no obvious signs of impairment,” Stinson said.
Still, Stinson placed her under arrest and started searching her purse. Inside, Stinson found one pill of clonazepam, 4.75 grams of marijuana and a white powder later identified as meth.
While in custody Coley admitted she had smoked a large quantity of marijuana the night before. After given a urine test she was found positive for meth and marijuana.
A review of Coley’s criminal history found several felony drug possession convictions in California. The City of Cody does perform a background check on all new taxi drivers but this only precludes drivers who have felony or serious driving related infractions from operating a taxi in city limits.
City council does reserve the right to revoke a taxi driving privileges for anyone found guilty for a driving under the influence conviction. City Clerk Cindy Baker said a driver losing their privileges does not put a taxi company at risk of losing its license.
Coley is scheduled for a Feb. 10 pretrial conference and Feb. 27 jury trial. She is still in custody at the Park County Detention Center with $5,000 cash only bond.
