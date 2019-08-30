The Cody School Board approved a contract for Musser Bros. auctioneer Thursday to handle the sale of two Beacon Hill properties that will help pay for the construction of a new transportation complex expected to cost $3.4-3.7 million.
Owner Harold Musser will be paid $20,000 if both properties are sold and will be allowed to participate in the bidding as long as he and his associates follow the same rules as other bidders.
Previous discussion had included a provision where he would be paid 5 percent of the sale price if his company declined to bid, but that wording was dropped for the final contract.
“Musser has reviewed the contract, so I’m assuming he wants to be a bidder,” chair Jenni Rosencranse said.
Trustees voted 6-1 to approve the contract with John McCue objecting. At a prior meeting he had expressed his issue with Musser both selling and bidding on the property.
The other trustees earlier had said they felt good about him just receiving a flat fee if he did decide to participate in the auction.
“The expectation is they go through same transparent process as any registered bidder,” trustee Stefanie Bell said of Musser Bros.
All registered bidders will need to deliver a cashier’s check to Musser Bros. prior to the bidding.
That step to setting up the auction can now get underway, a key milestone in the process to build a new facility on Beacon Hill.
While lot sizes have changed to 17.4 and 8 acres, the total appraisal for the two properties remains at $1,165,000.
Midday Thursday at a special meeting, trustees also undertook an overview of the architectural design of the new facility that will be split into three buildings on the remaining land on Beacon Hill.
The design shown Thursday had already been hashed over during multiple meetings among Point architect Kane Morris, facilities director Terry Gardenhire, transportation director Sam Hummel and the lead bus mechanic.
“There’s more versatility with less square footage (in the maintenance bay),” Gardenhire said. “The design triples current restrooms’ capacity – it exceeds what they said they need. The multipurpose square footage nearly doubles from current capacity.... Storage nearly doubles from current.
“This is not just a rubber stamp. We had brainstorming sessions – a lot of work went in with the folks who are going to use the facility every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.