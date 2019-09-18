The opportunity to watch hawk migration in Yellowstone National Park is available Saturday.
As the birds migrate through Hayden Valley, the National Park Service is offering two free programs to the public.
There will be a presentation on raptor ecology and identification at the Fishing Bridge Visitor Center, 9-10 a.m.
Following that event, 11 a.m-2 p.m. visitors can bird watch in Hayden Valley, 9 miles north of Fishing Bridge, or 6.6. miles south of Canyon Junction. Both locations have roadside pullouts for parking.
Visitors are urged to bring binoculars, their own water, food and a lawn chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.