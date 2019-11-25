Cody native Jason Pingel, 36, started smoking cigarettes at age 18. Two years ago he switched to e-cigarettes and said it has been a big improvement.
“My breathing improved right away,” he said. “If they were to make it illegal I’d probably go back to smoking.”
But, Pingel said as he chewed Nicotine gum, he fully agrees with the other people who gathered in a small room Wednesday at the Cody Library.
“Something needs to be done,” he said. “A lot of kids are picking it up thinking they're safe, no harmful effects.
“It’s a good tool for people to quit smoking, but bad for everybody else.”
Many people reject the notion that vaping is even less harmful than cigarettes, but everybody at the meeting, from health advocates to police officers, agreed the biggest issue was how many youths were using the devices.
Elise Lowe, hospitalist with the Acute Care Unit at Cody Regional Health, advised recently people simply stop using e-cigarettes until the potential danger surrounding their use can be determined.
“The most important dangers associated with vaping are still poorly understood,” she said. “I do not think you can compare the risks to that of cigarettes because we have decades of knowledge about the variety of cancers, and lung diseases and vascular damage caused by cigarettes.
“What we do know about vaping is that it can kill much more quickly.”
With new cases of lung illnesses on the rise nationwide and in Wyoming, the thought of vaping being a safe alternative to cigarettes is being replaced by many with fear of what is still a relative unknown.
The lung illness that many see as tied to using THC – the active ingredient in marijuana – in vaping devices has also led Gov. Mark Gordon to weigh in.
“It’s frightening to see otherwise healthy young people becoming seriously ill or even dying with this outbreak,” Gordon said recently. “Like many other parents and grandparents, I’m also concerned about the skyrocketing e-cigarette use among our youth. It’s simply an unhealthy choice for them.”
Growth in popularity
The problem is vaping has become a popular choice.
“It’s an epidemic, quite the craze among our young people,” Cody Regional Health prevention specialist Wendy Morris told Park County Commissioners at a recent meeting.
According to the 2018 Prevention Needs Assessment, 36 percent of Wyoming high school students (10th and 12th graders) currently use e-cigarettes.
Cody High School principal Jeremiah Johnston has seen it grow into an issue the last couple of years.
“The vaping thing, its becoming a really big issue in our school, our community,” he said. “It worries me, sometimes I worry parents say it’s not that big a deal, not smoking. Get info out on what it is, get them aware, because we’re seeing way too much of it.”
Last winter CHS assistant principal Beth Blatt had already confiscated a wide array of devices over the first part of the year. She too said she was worried adults did not know enough about e-cigarettes to know how to combat them.
CHS school resources officer Rayna Wortham said she knew of two instances of middle school parents buying their children devices without knowing the harm.
Lowe said the harm from e-cigarettes is most acute in precisely the people who often don’t grasp the health problems.
“In addition to the risk for severe lung damage and death, vaping is especially dangerous for young people,” she said. “Nicotine is one of the most addictive substances known to man. No matter how it is taken in, it becomes a dangerous and expensive habit that can haunt people for the rest of their lives.
“Addiction can be even more detrimental to a brain that is still developing. The data suggests that teenagers who vape are far more likely to go on to smoke traditional cigarettes.”
Vaping-related illness
While the harmful effects of cigarettes are now well-known, there has been a recent wave of illness related to vaping that have people much more worried than before.
Two cases of vaping-associated lung illness connected to an ongoing national outbreak had been reported to Wyoming Department of Health by late October. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,604 lung injury cases and 34 related deaths nationally as of Oct. 22. Many patients have been hospitalized, and some have required mechanical ventilation.
“I recommend people stop using e-cigarettes for any purpose for now,” Lowe said. “The CDC is working on identifying the substances leading to sudden lung injury or death, but they have not found a common link in the hundreds of samples sent in from patients who fell ill or died. Samples included both nicotine and marijuana as well as products purchased legally and on the street.
“Until the chemical is discovered, vaping should not even be used as a tool for smoking cessation.”
Richard Jones, who helps run a group in Cody opposed to marijuana legislation, hosted the Wednesday meeting, said from looking at his research, vaping only worked as a cessation tool when used in conjunction with a program.
“Most people are not using it like that,” he said.
Pingel agreed.
However, one of the major producers of vaping devices, Juul, has marketed the devices heavily as smoking cessation aides. Many adults may not be vaping to cut the addiction, but to transfer to something they see as less harmful.
Until this year that appeared to be the general consensus, but Lowe said there are likely more cases of complications related to vaping that have yet to be connected.
“People often come in with signs and symptoms of pneumonia or pulmonary fibrosis or heart failure. There are probably undiagnosed cases of vaping injury in every community,” she said. “In my personal practice I have not confirmed a case of severe lung damage due to vaping, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t occurring in this community. I have certainly seen an increase in vaping use overall.”
There are a number of places around town, such as gas stations, that sell vaping devices, as well as the shop U-Blaze.
Pingel, who shops in the store on occasion, said U-Blaze staff have been very strict with IDing customers.
Still, underage people in town are getting hands on the devices, whether through someone else or even via the internet.
Combating vaping
Wortham said the number of students she has seen vaping has grown exponentially in the last few years. While she’s caught less people this year than last, she attributed that more to students being better at concealing the activity.
“It’s not like we’re patting them down,” she said.
Jones said one of the biggest issues is the idea amongst young people that all they are doing is inhaling flavored vapor.
Morris said many youths who would never smoke cigarettes are vaping, even though one pod in an e-cigarette is equal to the niccotine of 20 cigarettes.
Education is the primary method in the schools to combat vaping, Wortham said. Offenders are generally sent to participate in a class where they learn the real issues associated with it.
And as per the city ordinance on vaping, Wortham is confiscating devices and confronting offenders simply based on possession of a device, no matter if what’s inside is tobacco, marijuana or something else.
THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, has been targeted as a possible catalyst of the illnesses, leading to specific guidelines from the governor.
“Working with Wyoming’s healthcare providers and federal public health partners to help confirm the outbreak’s specific cause and making recommendations to help prevent more illness is our highest priority,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH.
Symptoms associated with the outbreak include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever and weight loss.
“If people who vape experience symptoms associated with severe lung disease, they should seek medical care right away,” Harrist said.
Leo Wolfson contributed to this report
(1) comment
The whole business what's wrong with vaping and why people are dying is pretty easy to figure out. Years ago there was a product on the market for agricultural use called black leaf 40. It had a skull and crossbones on the front and came in small bottles of which you placed two drops in a gallon of water and it pretty much wiped out all insect infestations in vegetable crops. It was 100% nicotine.
Here we are 20 years after black leaf 40 was banned and used in agriculture for the last time and now we have vaping products which use a liquid which is nothing more than a bunch of flavors mixed with nearly pure nicotine which is metered out to a heat source so that it vaporizes smokes and is inhaled. Where are most of these products made China and other third world countries. It's not a mystery what the bad component of vaping is it is concentrated nicotine which improperly meter or ingested in any other way will cause at least severe illness if not death. This is a bad idea that's become unfortunately highly popular with youth. Just because it doesn't put touring gunk in your lungs doesn't mean it's not going to kill you. Read the label.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.