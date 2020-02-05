Park County residents will have to wait a great deal longer than expected before the Ishawooa Bridge in the South Fork is completed.
It was recently announced by Park County Public Works that during construction of the new bridge, both steel girders experienced movement away from the prescribed alignment.
Completion for the project has now been pushed back to July 1. The project was originally to be completed mid December 2019.
Brian Edwards, Park County engineer, said in an email it was established that, “the bridge in its current state was not within the design tolerances established by the Federal Highway Administration, Division of Central Federal Lands.”
Edwards said it was determined the concrete deck had to be removed so the girders could be further investigated.
Over the last two weeks, the subcontractor on the project, Billings-based FirstMark Construction, removed the deck. Staff on the project determined Tuesday that after the deck was removed, the girders had returned to a location closer to the desired alignment, but not fully correct. An investigation is currently engaged to be determined if the girders can be left as is or at least not removed.
“Depending on the outcome of this evaluation, the FHWA anticipates receiving a corrective action plan from the general contractor (Mountain Construction Company),” Edwards wrote in his email.
This work is part of the $14.2 million project to provide resurfacing and bridge work from the Forest Service boundary to Cabin Creek Trailhead at the end of the South Fork. Park County is paying for about $2.36 million or 9.5% of the project and the county’s share of the commitment will not increase due to the unexpected delay. The FHWA is paying for all other costs.
“These are big dollars,” commissioner Jake Fulkerson said.
When the project was planned, Mountain Construction signed a contract with designated time deadlines for completion of the work.
Fulkerson said Park County, FHWA and Mountain Construction had a successful meeting Wednesday morning regarding the project.
