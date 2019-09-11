In observance of National Public Lands Day on Sept. 14, the Bureau of Land Management is seeking volunteers to work on a community project at the Five Springs Falls Campground.
Volunteers will join with BLM staff to repaint parking barriers, clean fire rings, add gravel to campsites, repair washouts, stain picnic tables and benches and mark and clear trail.
Those who wish to volunteer should meet at the lower campground parking lot of Five Springs Falls, 22 miles east of Lovell on U.S. Highway 14A at 9 a.m.
Workers should bring their own gloves, boots, water and lunch and will be presented a National Lands Day T-shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.