People have until Feb. 20 to comment on a proposed BLM land lease of nearly 120,000 acres in Wyoming, with roughly 38,000 of those in northern Park County.
The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office recently released the sale notice for the March 2020 oil and gas lease sale, which includes 105 parcels totaling about 118,292.7 acres. The sale will occur online at energynet.com on March 21.
The BLM initially analyzed 125 parcels nominated for the sale. Four whole parcels and parts of 12 others were deleted from the sale list because they are in areas closed to oil and gas leasing. The BLM plans to defer 16 whole parcels and part of one other due to resource conflicts.
On the recommendation of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the deferred parcels include four whole parcels and portions of another that intersect state-designated mule deer migration corridors. This is consistent with Secretarial Order 3362 on improving habitat quality in western big game winter range. The BLM reviewed all parcels to ensure leasing them conforms to the 2015 Approved Sage-Grouse Resource Management Plan Amendments for the Rocky Mountain Region.
The sale notice, environmental review documents and additional information, including protest instructions, are available online at go.usa.gov/xda99.
All protests must be submitted by mail to the Wyoming State Office, 5353 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009, or by fax to (307) 775-6203.
Wyoming is one of the country’s top producers on public lands. In 2018, BLM Wyoming lease sales raised nearly $117 million. Nearly half of the revenue from each lease sale goes directly to the State of Wyoming. When leasing results in production, royalties from production are also shared with the state. The revenue supports public education, infrastructure improvements and other state-determined priorities.
The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. In fiscal year 2018, the diverse activities authorized on BLM-managed lands generated $105 billion in economic output across the country. This economic activity supported 471,000 jobs and contributed substantial revenue to the U.S. Treasury and state governments, mostly through royalties on minerals.
