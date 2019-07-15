At their recent annual meeting on July 8, the Shoshone Municipal Water Joint Powers Board elected officers for the year.
Those include Jim Mentock, chairman; Bryan Lee, vice chairman; Craig Sorenson, secretary; and Jim Hillberry, treasurer. Other members of the board are: Don Richards, J.R. Gonzales and Roy Holm.
During 2018, the Shoshone Municipal Pipeline delivered 1.17 billion gallons of water to the seven participating agencies: the municipalities of Cody, Powell, Byron, Lovell, Deaver and Frannie, and the Northwest Rural Water District’s Heart Mountain, O’Donnell, Southfork, Deaver-Frannie, Lovell Rural, Sage Creek, North Cody, Cooper Lane, Garland and Northend service areas. All of the treated water produced has been of much higher quality than called for by the current Environmental Protection Agency standards for drinking water.
Results of all tests are available at the Shoshone Municipal Pipeline offices at 50 Agua Via in Cody. Consumer Confidence Reports containing water quality information are distributed by each of the cities and towns and the Northwest Rural Water District by July 1 of each year. For more information call Shoshone Municipal Pipeline at (307) 527-6492.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.