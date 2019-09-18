While the sale has not yet been noted in Park County records, reports are Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are settling in at the former Monster Lake Ranch with their children.
The sign now reads “West Lake” and Kim recently spoke with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show about her husband’s purchase. She has also posted pictures from the ranch, including her holding the lead rope of a horse two of her children are riding.
She did tell the night show host she saw the family just spending summers at the ranch – earlier there were reports of the couple touring Sunset School.
“I envision summers, I envision some weekends. We love it,” she told Fallon. “It’s the prettiest place you’ve seen in your entire life.”
She said when Kanye took her and the children to first see the property, they stayed at a small cabin with no electricity or plumbing for the night – the next morning she saw the many other buildings on the 4,500-acre property.
The couple have also been spotted around town, including at Bubba’s Barbecue following a swim meet late last Friday, when the Riverton girls swim team posed for a picture with the pair outside the restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.