With a successful career that spanned more than 30 years, longtime volleyball coach Keith Francik will be inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020.
“Keith Francik is so deserving of this honor,” former player Tammy Hays said. “This award exemplifies the impact Coach has had on all of his players and the sport of volleyball. I am one of many, many players that had the opportunity to play for such an amazing coach and person.”
Francik has an overall record of 375 wins and 154 losses. He also was part of seven conference titles, four regional championships, two state runner-up titles and five state championships.
“I had the good fortune in my coaching career to have great athletes, parents and assistant coaches,” he said. “I enjoyed everything about it. The relationship with the kids, the coaches I worked with, the competition and winning, just all aspects.”
Francik began his coaching career in 1969 at Urbandale High School in Urbandale, Iowa.
When some girls who wanted to start a club team learned he knew how to play the sport, they recruited him as their coach. It was a learning experience for Francik as knowing how to play is much different than coaching others to do so.
“The first match I coached I had a girl who could stuff a volleyball, and we went and played this team and they just tore us apart and humiliated us,” he said. “I’d completely missed the mark. We couldn’t hit, serve or pass, but if you tossed up the ball we could hit it hard. It was eye opening for me.”
After that loss, Francik began spending time with his fellow coaches, learning what he could to help improve his program.
“I liked it,” he said of coaching, “so I kept doing it.”
After moving to Wyoming he began coaching at Worland, spending eight years there and leading the Lady Warriors to a state title in 1980. Facing a Cheyenne Central team, Worland took them to three games, winning the final set by two points.
“It was really exciting,” he said. “Like Cody, (Worland) really follows their teams so when we won, it was pandemonium.”
He moved to Cody in 1984 and coached the Fillies until 1998. During his tenure the Fillies won state titles in 1985, ’88, ’91 and ’93.
Cindy Blough, who was part of the 1985 championship, said Francik changed the culture when he came to Cody.
“We were a team who didn’t think we could do much, but when he came in it wasn’t a question of whether we could do it or not, we just did it,” she said. “He gave us the competitive spirit we needed and didn’t have before. We believed we could do it.”
It was a Cinderella run for the Fillies through the state tournament. After upsetting a higher-ranked Kelly Walsh team in the first round, the Fillies went on to eventually meet Laramie in the finals.
“Once we beat (Kelly Walsh) we thought we might have a chance,” Blough said. “When we won, it was the best feeling. I still remember that feeling to this day.”
When Francik was part of the state title at Worland, the school was the smallest in 4A. After reclassification a few years later, Cody took over that spot.
“I enjoyed the underdog status,” he said. “Of the five state titles I felt like there were two (‘88 and ’93) where we were definitely favored, but the others we were not.”
In no year was that more true than the ’91 championship. The Fillies went up against a Gillette squad that hadn’t lost a match to a Wyoming team all season.
“I told the girls in the locker room no one in the gym thinks we can win except us and that’s the biggest advantage we can get,” he said. “We started really fast. I always had good defensive teams and so-so offensive teams, but on that night we had a tremendous offensive punch that knocked them on their heels and they couldn’t recover.”
Hays said beating Gillette her senior year was a memory she’ll never forget.
“Keith is a true scholar at the game of volleyball,” Hays said. “His gift is game planning against any opponent and working on tactics and plays that will be successful and expose the other team’s weaknesses. He also has a way with kids that gets the most out of them.
“That was a huge upset and a great example of Coach Francik’s ability to game plan against the best.”
Francik had the same coaching core for 14 years at Cody. Pat Bronnenberg worked with the JV squad, Patty Brus the sophomores, Jack Downing the freshmen, Elicia Osborne the eighth-graders and Peggy Quick the seventh-graders.
“We accomplished a lot and created a player pipeline for the varsity team,” he said.
During his coaching career, Francik was named WCA Volleyball Coach of the Year six times, Conference Volleyball Coach of the Year five times, and Region 7 National High School Volleyball Coach of the Year two times. In 1998, Francik was inducted into the WCA Hall of Fame.
“He’s an excellent coach and got each of his players to play very well,” Blough said. “He was there for you and cared about his players. He’s one of those coaches that is far and above. He’s outstanding in every way.”
After retiring as head coach in 1998, he continued as an assistant, coaching the Filly freshmen team for several years.
“That took some reconfiguring on my part but I enjoyed coaching the freshmen,” he said.
He also filled in as head coach for the 2014 season. Francik stepped away from coaching in 2017, but announces for most of the Filly home games.
“I’m still around it and enjoy seeing and talking to coaches and officials,” he said. “I just don’t have the desire to (coach) anymore.”
Francik has been an active member of both the Wyoming Coaches Association and the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame Board of Directors. He also has spoken at many coach clinics and conducted clinics for 22 years, published various articles on volleyball coaching and was a color commentator for high school volleyball radio coverage.
He and Mike Lashley of Lingle-Fort Laramie will be inducted into the NHSACA Hall of Fame during its annual national convention in Lincoln, Neb., on July 20-23, 2020.
“It’s a great honor,” he said. “I’m representing Wyoming and Cody High School, which makes me extra proud.”
