The Cody School District’s new more than $3.5 million transportation complex project on Beacon Hill is ahead of schedule and under budget after a mild spring.
Facilities director Terry Gardenhire said a more accurate cost estimate would be available in June, as some added costs have to be added.
“We’re still in the green, so to speak,” he said.
He also said a mild fall would put lead contractor Groathouse of Cody on track for a January completion. All concrete pouring is set to be finished by mid June, at which point the metal building would be brought in.
Construction began in March, more than a year after trustees voted to move forward on building a new transportation facility on Beacon Hill, instead of renovating the current facility on 19th Street.
Since that vote, trustees and staff have worked with architects and other professionals to design a new complex and sell the rest of the land on Beacon Hill, the proceeds of which constitute a large chunk of the money being spent on the project.
The district also plans to sell the current bus barn land once the transportation department has moved to the new, larger location.
The financing will come from a variety of sources, including nearly $2 million from a reserve fund.
Plans involve a new bus barn, maintenance building and small office building near the FFA barn.
