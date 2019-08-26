A 22-year-old Northwest College student was safely evacuated Saturday from the summit of Heart Mountain after she severely injured her knee and could not hike down from the mountain top.
Kulianae Ribeiro, a visiting Brazilian student, was participating in the Heart of a Trapper Hike when the accident happened.
The initial call came into dispatch at 11:42 a.m. from a Powell EMT who was working the event, requesting a Search and Rescue response.
Three SAR ground teams immediately responded to the Nature Conservancy Trailhead. After it was determined that Ribeiro was only 15-20 feet from the summit, a helicopter from Tip Top Search and Rescue out of Sublette County was requested to evacuate her.
At 2:35 p.m., a SAR ground team, as well as members of Cody Regional Wilderness Medical Team, arrived at Ribeiro’s location and began preparations for evacuation.
At 3:15 p.m., the helicopter arrived and performed a reconnaissance flyover of the summit. At that time, the pilot made the decision to land on top of the mountain.
At 3:48 p.m., the helicopter landed and maintained power while SAR loaded Ribeiro. She was then flown to the trailhead and taken to Powell Valley Hospital by ambulance for further treatment.
