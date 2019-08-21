With short-term rentals a growing phenomena in Park County and nationwide, the county will be hosting a set of five meetings to discuss its regulations of such this month.
The aim of the meetings is to gauge public desire as to how the county should move forward on the issue and to provide the public an array of options for how it could move forward. County commissioners will be present at the meetings as will county planning and zoning staff.
Meeting schedule
1) Thursday, 5-6:30 p.m. at Heart Mountain Hall, Park County Fairgrounds, 665 E. 5th St., Powell.
2) Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Southfork Fire Hall, 1392 Southfork Rd.
3) Aug. 29, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Park County EOC, basement of the courthouse, 1002 Sheridan Ave.
4) Sept. 5, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Wapiti School Gym, 3167 Northfork Highway, Wapiti.
5) Sept. 10, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Clark Fire Hall, 50 Granite Ridge Rd., Clark.
For more information on the county’s current regulations visit parkcounty.us/planningandzoning/planandzone.html. Written comments can also be made via email to planning@parkcounty.us or regular mail to: Planning and Zoning Department, 1002 Sheridan Ave., Suite 109, Cody, WY 82414.
Call (307) 527-8540 for more information.
