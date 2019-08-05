Chip sealing delayed on Meeteetse project
Chip sealing has been delayed to mid-August on the $2.3 million pavement improvement project west of Meeteetse on WYO 290.
“The contractor is still doing cleanup and other work which requires pilot vehicles and flaggers to enhance the safety of the traveling public,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. “The contractor and WYDOT are working together to minimize traffic delays, and we appreciate everyone’s patience.”
The project begins at milepost 6.06, about 6 miles west of Meeteetse, and continues 5.2 miles to the end of the state-maintained section of WYO 290.
The scope of work on the West Wood River project includes milling of the existing pavement surfacing, placement of 1 inch of pavement leveling, placement of 2 inches of pavement, and a chip-seal finish. The existing guard rail is being replaced or adjusted as needed. Mail box turnouts are being constructed as needed, and slopes are being flattened as needed.
Prime contractor on the Meeteetse-Pitchfork project is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland. Contract completion date is Oct. 31.
Pavement improvement underway north of Thermopolis
A $2 million pavement improvement project has started on U.S. 20/WY789, about 7 miles north of Thermopolis.
Asphalt pavement milling started Monday.
The scope of work for prime contractor Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell, includes milling of existing asphalt pavement, asphalt paving, chip sealing and other work on 6.8 miles of U.S. 20/WY789. Chip-sealing only will take place on the first 2.2 miles of U.S. 20, and a pavement overlay and chip seal will take place on the remaining 4.6 miles.
The Lucerne North project begins at milepost 139.8, about seven miles north of Thermopolis, and ends at milepost 146.6.
Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes and reduced speed limits while paving is under way.
Contract completion is Oct. 31.
