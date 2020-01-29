Cody Enterprise staffers brought home 20 awards for large weekly newspapers from the Wyoming Press Association annual convention, Jan. 24-25 in Casper.
First-place Pacemaker awards, which recognize individual staff members in specific categories, went to Leo Wolfson, Rhonda Schulte, Zac Taylor and Lew Freedman.
Wolfson won for general news reporting and spot news reporting. He also placed second in government issue reporting.
Schulte won outdoors environmental reporting.
Taylor’s news feature story took first place. He also finished second in spot news reporting.
Freedman won the miscellaneous specialty reporting and sports column writing categories. He also placed second in arts and entertainment reporting, sports feature writing and general news, and earned honorable mention in outdoors/environmental reporting and sports feature.
In advertising, Shannon Severude and Stephanie Tarbett finished second in the institutional ad category. Brittani Keene and Tarbett earned second place for small ad.
Bob Kennedy placed second in the general news photography division. Lauren Modler earned an honorable mention in general news photography.
Columnist Doug Blough finished second and the staff also was recognized with a second place for front page design.
In the major award categories, the Enterprise finished second in Editorial Excellence.
