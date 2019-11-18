Many area workers are looking at better paychecks compared to a year ago, according to a recent release by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
While the workforce in Park County has remained relatively steady from the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 to the first quarter of the current year, the average weekly wage rose by 5.3 percent.
That translated to an average increase of $41 per week, from $782 on average weekly in 2018 to $824 this year.
Statewide stats show increases both in jobs and wages over the last year.
In recent months, Wyoming’s unemployment rate has remained low and job growth has continued at a moderate pace.
From first quarter 2018 to first quarter 2019, Wyoming employment rose by 5,679 jobs (2.2 percent) and total payroll increased by $192.1 million (6.2 percent). Approximately half of the job gains in first quarter occurred in the construction sector, which added 2,867 jobs.
Job growth was also seen in professional and business services (730 jobs); manufacturing (557 jobs); leisure and hospitality (483 jobs); mining (including oil and gas; 478 jobs); and wholesale trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities (449 jobs).
Employment fell in information (loss of 217 jobs), retail trade (96 jobs) and other services (62 jobs).
Park County added only four jobs year-to-year, but $6.65 million more in overall wages amongst 12,340 workers.
