Sleeping Giant is suspending winter operations after this season.
Yellowstone Recreations Foundation manager Amy Woods announced the board of director’s decision “with tremendous sadness and sorrow” Tuesday.
Sleeping Giant will continue operating through the rest of the current ski and snowboard season.
“The support from the community has been remarkable, however the number of skiers and snowboarders we currently attract does not make winter operations financially feasible as we run a deficit of over $200,000 per year,” she said. “The decision is agonizing but necessary.”
The Zipline will be unaffected and patrons will be able to Zipline through the forest beginning June 15th.
“Words cannot express our gratitude to the community and the board of directors would like to especially thank the staff over the past 10 years who have dedicated themselves to making Sleeping Giant the finest and most friendly ski hill in the country,” she said. “It is through their efforts and the support of local donors, businesses, grants and volunteers that have made it possible to operate in the winter for as long as we have. The board of directors cannot hope to thank those supporters enough.”
