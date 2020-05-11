Victory on Yellowstone Lake is within grasp.
Recent numbers show the battle is being won when it comes to Yellowstone cutthroat trout recovery in Yellowstone Lake, due to the decline of the invasive lake trout species.
“Nowhere else has seen the kind of adult lake trout collapse at the rate that has been achieved on Yellowstone Lake, not on the Great Lakes, not on Lake Pend Oreille (in Idaho),” said Dr. Michael Hansen, a recently retired biologist for the Great Lakes Science Center of the United States Geological Survey, and a longtime member of the Science Review Panel for the fisheries of Yellowstone National Park.
Dave Sweet, Yellowstone Lake special project manager for Wyoming Trout Unlimited, said lake trout data supports this analysis. This data was discussed during a series of science review panel meetings on the cutthroat’s recovery held in early April.
“It was hard to contain my excitement,” he said. “I have been working on Yellowstone Lake for 12 years volunteering on the system, fundraising and trying to spread the word about what was happening.”
Intensive gill netting efforts have reduced adult lake trout – predators that prey the most on the cutthroats – to 10% of their peak population from just eight years ago. Now, the adult lake trout population is hovering around 10,000, representing only about 2% of the lake’s total trout population. Ten years ago that number was near 60,000.
Hansen said these numbers would’ve been hard to imagine a decade ago.
“Literally for years, we thought we were losing the battle,” Sweet said.
He said sexually mature lake trout start laying eggs at age 5-6, but can live as long as 50 years. Cutthroat, on the other hand, only live 4-5 years.
“Big fish are the key,” Sweet said, “the ones that eat cutthroat and are doing the most spawning.”
Still high is the number of juvenile lake trout (2 years old and under), which sits at about 450,000, and grew by around 150,000 in the last few years.
Hansen dismissed the growth as “classic compensation of a declining adult population,” a response to environmental pressures.
The total number of lake trout is about 640,000, after 283,000 were removed last summer, Sweet said. Some of these young trout were spawned two and a half years ago when there were still more than 30,000 adult trout, and Hansen expects this age demographic to decline drastically in the next few years as fewer and fewer adults are able to spawn.
“We have to keep up with these waves of juveniles, but the netting program is set up to do just that. These waves of juveniles won’t last,” Hansen said.
Hansen said the goal has been to reduce the sub adult (age 3-5) and adult (age 6 and older) lake trout to 100,000 or less. If the current level of netting is maintained this goal will be reached in 2024.
Total numbers are still only estimates and projections, as no census exists for fish. Findings are reported about one year after collection.
Sweet said there is no accurate data existing on the current cutthroat population, but he said since 2010 when they were at roughly 250,000-300,000, their population has only been trending upward.
The National Park Service spends about $2 million per year on netting. Sweet said new Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly hasn’t let off prioritizing cutthroats.
“This resource is at the top of my list for continued funding in these times of tightening budgets and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus,” he said.
Yellowstone Forever also donates $1 million annually for cutthroat study.
Sweet said netting will be needed for the foreseeable future as total eradication of the lake trout isn’t possible with today’s technology.
“There’s no silver bullet that can rid us of the lake trout,” Sweet said.
Alternative suppression methods were discussed during the review panel meetings, but none is seen as viable as a stand-alone measure at this time. One technique is dumping either carcasses or carcass analog pellets on spawning beds as a way to suffocate the lake trout eggs.
Yellowstone cutthroat trout populations have steadily grown over the last few years but Sweet said after decades of decline, increases have been tempered because of inadvertent cutthroat getting caught in the netting. Yet, the overall picture is still bright.
“The numbers of young cutthroat(s) have shown the biggest increases and the average size of the cutthroats is clearly larger than historical,” Sweet said.
Sweet said once netting can be reduced, cutthroat populations will also likely increase.
