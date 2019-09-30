image

CHS homecoming royalty for 2019 are queen and king Sam Bogardus and Anbo Yao, Mr. and Miss Spirit Paul Lovera and Baylee Stafford, prince and princess Logan Brown and Maddy Icenogle, senior attendants Tristan Blatt and Emily Cole, junior attendants Gus Birky and Megan Boysen, sophomore attendants Matthew Egger and Paige Vance, and freshman attendants Joren Vipperman and Sara Murray. (Some are not pictured.)

 Lauren Modler

