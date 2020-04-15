Air ambulance membership service is no longer operating in Wyoming after a state ruling on a 2019 law.
AirMedCare Network on April 3 announced it would immediately cease the sale of air ambulance memberships in Wyoming for services provided by AirMedCare Network affiliates in Wyoming. This decision follows the Wyoming Department of Insurance pronouncement that AirMedCare Network and other air ambulance membership providers will no longer be permitted to sell memberships to Wyoming residents unless they become licensed disability insurers. The ruling was effective April 1.
Disability insurance is defined in state statute as “insurance of any kind on human beings against disablement or expense resulting from sickness, including subscription or membership plans relating to air ambulance transport services.”
This definition of disability insurance is not exclusive to the Medicaid program, and disability insurance is under the authority and jurisdiction of the Wyoming Department of Insurance.
“Accordingly, all air ambulance membership and subscription companies must be licensed as disability insurers with the Department of Insurance by April 1,” the department announced.
AirMedCare Network said in an announcement it will continue to honor current Wyoming memberships through their expiration dates and will continue to sell memberships to Wyoming residents for service areas outside of Wyoming.
“We are incredibly disappointed by the department’s decision,” said Keith Hovey, a vice president for AirMedCare Network. “We are not a disability insurer, and our membership is not disability insurance, but rather prepayment for discounted services. These new regulations misclassify air ambulance memberships and will prevent Wyoming residents from participating in cost-saving programs like ours.”
AirMedCare Network air ambulance memberships guarantee members flown by one of its providers will not incur any out-of-pocket expenses for lifesaving air medical transport.
This is true even if an in-network insurance provider covers the member. For instance, if a member has an insurance plan with high deductibles or co-pays and an AirMedCare Network provider transports the member, they will have no liability for those deductibles or co-pays. If Medicare covers a member, an AirMedCare Network membership will cover the 20 percent co-pay. Also, if a member has no insurance and is transported by an AirMedCare Network provider, they will incur zero out-of-pocket costs for the transport.
Since 2017, AirMedCare Network providers have transported 872 members with Wyoming addresses, 488 of whom had Medicare coverage, and 54 of whom were uninsured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.